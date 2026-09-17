Netanyahu's Controversial Threat: Stripping Citizenship Over 'NAZA' Fallout

In a sharp political move, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to introduce legislation to revoke the citizenship of those who disparage Israeli soldiers. This announcement follows uproar over the documentary 'NAZA', which implicates Israeli military operations in Gaza civilian casualties.

Directed by journalists Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, 'NAZA' recently received accolades at the Venice Film Festival. However, it has met fierce opposition in Israel, with military officials considering legal action. Netanyahu's decision comes ahead of a crucial October 27 election, where polls suggest his right-wing coalition might face defeat.

Netanyahu criticized political adversaries for their stance on the film, labeling them unsuitable for office, and proposed punitive measures for defamation. This strategy echoes prior actions where Netanyahu cited past controversial incidents to bolster his legislative agenda.