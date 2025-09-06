Left Menu

Tragedy in Nischintapur: Mob Justice Follows Child's Death in West Bengal

A child's body was discovered in Nischintapur, West Bengal, sparking a mob to lynch a couple suspected in the child's murder. The 9-year-old boy was found strangled, leading to retaliatory violence against the couple, resulting in their deaths. Police are investigating both the murder and ensuing lynching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:56 IST
In a grim turn of events in Nischintapur, West Bengal, the body of a missing child was found on Saturday, igniting fatal retributions from locals. The boy, Swarnabha Mondal, had disappeared Friday afternoon and was found dead in a pond the following morning.

The community rallied in anger, suspecting a neighboring couple of the crime. The angry mob ransacked the couple's home and beat them mercilessly, resulting in their deaths before medical aid could arrive. Initial police reports indicate that the boy had been strangulated.

Law enforcement has launched an investigation into both the boy's murder and the couple's lynching. The high tension in the area has seen multiple arrests, and police presence has been heightened to restore order.

