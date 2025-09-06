Entrepreneurial Deception: Man Loses Wealth in Pharmaceutical Venture Scam

A 74-year-old man from Mumbai was allegedly scammed out of Rs 1.6 crore by Nagpur businessman Dhanesh Gundecha, according to the police.

The retired man operates a pharmaceutical company with a wide reach, distributing products across India and international markets, as confirmed by Juhu police.

Four years ago, Gundecha proposed a lucrative capsule manufacturing project, offering a 25% partnership stake. The complainant invested Rs 1.6 crore, but the venture never materialized and funds were not returned. A lawsuit for cheating and breach of trust was filed against Gundecha on Friday.

