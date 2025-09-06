Left Menu

Entrepreneurial Deception: Man Loses Wealth in Pharmaceutical Venture Scam

A 74-year-old man from Mumbai lost Rs 1.6 crore after a businessman, Dhanesh Gundecha, failed to deliver on a promised partnership in a pharmaceutical venture. Despite the initial investment for a 25% stake, the venture never started, and Gundecha has not returned the funds. A case has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 74-year-old man from Mumbai was allegedly scammed out of Rs 1.6 crore by Nagpur businessman Dhanesh Gundecha, according to the police.

The retired man operates a pharmaceutical company with a wide reach, distributing products across India and international markets, as confirmed by Juhu police.

Four years ago, Gundecha proposed a lucrative capsule manufacturing project, offering a 25% partnership stake. The complainant invested Rs 1.6 crore, but the venture never materialized and funds were not returned. A lawsuit for cheating and breach of trust was filed against Gundecha on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

