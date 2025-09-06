Legal Showdown on Anjuna Beach: Judge and Restaurant Face Off Over Parking Dispute

A parking dispute in Goa's Anjuna beach escalated into a legal battle involving a Uttar Pradesh civil judge and a restaurant owner, according to police reports on Saturday.

Judge Deepanshi Chaudhary alleged that she and her husband, Nitin Lal, faced abuse and threats from the restaurant staff, claiming an attempt to outrage her modesty. The dispute turned physical, resulting in cross complaints filed by both parties.

The restaurant owner, Samarth Singhal, retaliated with accusations against the couple for allegedly insulting his employees. Authorities have lodged cases against both groups under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)