Leh Apex Body to Resume Protests with Multi-Religious Prayer Meet in Ladakh

In a decisive move, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced its decision on Saturday to resume protests advocating their four-point agenda, with a peaceful multi-religious assembly set for next week.

Previously paused out of respect for the Dalai Lama's presence, the LAB, backed by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has renewed its activism to demand statehood, Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, a Public Service Commission, and additional parliamentary representation. Despite numerous discussions with the central government, LAB accuses it of stalling negotiations after May.

LAB chairman Chering Dorjay declared their intentions at a recent press conference, outlining plans for a peaceful protest in Leh on September 10. This event marks the beginning of a series of peaceful demonstrations planned to unify and raise awareness among citizens, emphasizing non-violence and solidarity.

