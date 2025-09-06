Left Menu

Iran's Execution Policy Under Scrutiny: Death Sentences Amidst Protests

Iran executed Mehran Bahramian for a deadly attack during the 2022 protests. His case marks the 12th execution linked to the protests after Mahsa Amini's death. Rights monitors claim these executions suppress dissent. Amnesty International warns of politically motivated charges resulting in death sentences.

Iran has executed Mehran Bahramian, accused of a violent attack on security forces during the 2022 nationwide protests. The judiciary's official news agency detailed Bahramian's actions, confirming his death sentence by Iran's Supreme Court. This marks the 12th execution related to the demonstrations that erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini, who, after being detained for allegedly violating the country's dress code, died in police custody.

The country has faced increasing international criticism for using executions to silence dissent. Rights monitors and Amnesty International have raised concerns about these executions, often conducted without transparency or evidence. Amnesty International has expressed fears of further politically motivated executions, highlighting a pattern of using the death penalty as a tool of repression.

In June, another individual, Abbas Korkouri, was executed for shooting and killing seven during the protests. The UN reports that nearly a thousand executions occurred in Iran in 2024, reflecting one of the highest execution rates globally. These actions have amplified international outrage, urging Iran to halt its death penalty practices amidst growing discontent and national unrest.

