Virtual Arrest Racket: Woman Duped of Crores in Mattancherry
A 59-year-old woman from Mattancherry was allegedly scammed out of Rs 2.88 crore through a 'virtual arrest' cyber fraud. Posing as a police officer, a fraudster convinced her she was involved in a money laundering case, prompting her to transfer her savings and sell jewellery. The fraud was uncovered when she sought police clearance.
- Country:
- India
In a startling case of cyber fraud, a woman from Mattancherry has been victimized to the tune of Rs 2.88 crore, officials revealed on Saturday. Posing as a police officer, the scammer subjected the 59-year-old to a 'virtual arrest', using deceitful tactics to extort her life savings.
The intricate hoax began in mid-July when a fraudster, identifying himself as Santhosh, allegedly from the Tilak Nagar police station in Mumbai, falsely implicated the woman in a Rs 2 crore money laundering conspiracy. He claimed she had accepted Rs 25 lakhs as a commission, thus sealing her alleged involvement.
Under the guise of law enforcement, the fraudster manipulated her into transferring her savings and selling jewellery to appease the fake charges. Authorities started probing when the scam came to light after she approached the local police for certification of her 'acquittal'. The investigation continues as officials attempt to trace the culprits behind the fake identities.
