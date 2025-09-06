Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges

In a tragic turn of events, two men were shot dead in Delhi's Pratap Nagar by unidentified gunmen, police reported Saturday. The incident transpired at a local shop where the victims, Sudhir and Radhey Prajapati, were sitting on Friday evening.

Their families allege that the recent murder might be linked to a previous altercation involving the same individuals. According to Sudhir's mother, the assailants were seen cursing the victims before shots were fired, leaving Sudhir and Prajapati fatally injured in different parts of the vicinity.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the shooting, which is suspected to stem from an old enmity. Forensic teams are currently examining the crime scene while multiple police teams are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the suspects involved.