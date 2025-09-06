Left Menu

Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges

Two men, Sudhir and Radhey Prajapati, were fatally shot by unidentified assailants in northeast Delhi's Pratap Nagar. The attack, suspected to be linked to an earlier altercation, occurred as they sat in a shop. Investigations are ongoing with police gathering evidence and searching for the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:43 IST
Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two men were shot dead in Delhi's Pratap Nagar by unidentified gunmen, police reported Saturday. The incident transpired at a local shop where the victims, Sudhir and Radhey Prajapati, were sitting on Friday evening.

Their families allege that the recent murder might be linked to a previous altercation involving the same individuals. According to Sudhir's mother, the assailants were seen cursing the victims before shots were fired, leaving Sudhir and Prajapati fatally injured in different parts of the vicinity.

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the shooting, which is suspected to stem from an old enmity. Forensic teams are currently examining the crime scene while multiple police teams are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the suspects involved.

TRENDING

1
Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

 Venezuela
2
Devastation in Borno: Boko Haram's Deadly Assault on Darul Jamal

Devastation in Borno: Boko Haram's Deadly Assault on Darul Jamal

 Nigeria
3
Tragedy Strikes as Rescue Boat Capsizes in Flood-Hit Pakistan

Tragedy Strikes as Rescue Boat Capsizes in Flood-Hit Pakistan

 Global
4
Epic Rivalry Reaches Climax: Sinner vs. Alcaraz in US Open Final Showdown

Epic Rivalry Reaches Climax: Sinner vs. Alcaraz in US Open Final Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025