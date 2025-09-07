Mystery Drone Incident Sparks Security Concern in Eastern Poland

An unidentified object, potentially a smuggling drone, has reportedly fallen in eastern Poland, according to a defense ministry spokesperson.

The object, which local police verified fell 500 meters from homes in the Lublin region's village of Majdan-Sielec, is not considered a military drone, with further details pending from authorities.

This event comes after increased vigilance of Polish airspace following a tragic incident in 2022 involving a stray Ukrainian missile, as well as a previous drone crash from Belarus earlier this year.