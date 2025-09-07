Fear Looms as 'Nude' Attacks Unsettle Bharala Village

Bharala village, near Meerut, is in turmoil following reports of women being attacked by nude men in nearby fields. Police authorities have confirmed two incidents within ten days, but widespread rumors suggest more such events, escalating fear in the community.

The first attack occurred on August 25, and a second on August 30, both outside Ved International School. In the latter incident, vigilant local bystanders raised an alarm, enabling the woman to escape, albeit with injuries. Prompt police action has led to the deployment of drones and CCTV cameras to monitor the area.

Superintendent of Police, Ayush Vikram Singh, downplayed the extent of the incidents as isolated, suspecting links to internal school disputes and local election politics. Despite efforts, including undercover female officers and four special police teams, the suspects remain at large, stoking tensions in the village.