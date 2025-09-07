Left Menu

Fear Looms as 'Nude' Attacks Unsettle Bharala Village

In Bharala village, near Meerut, panic ensues after reports of women being attacked by nude men in fields. Police, using drones and CCTV, are investigating two confirmed incidents believed to be linked to local school and panchayat politics, amid rumours of more attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 07-09-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 00:34 IST
Fear Looms as 'Nude' Attacks Unsettle Bharala Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharala village, near Meerut, is in turmoil following reports of women being attacked by nude men in nearby fields. Police authorities have confirmed two incidents within ten days, but widespread rumors suggest more such events, escalating fear in the community.

The first attack occurred on August 25, and a second on August 30, both outside Ved International School. In the latter incident, vigilant local bystanders raised an alarm, enabling the woman to escape, albeit with injuries. Prompt police action has led to the deployment of drones and CCTV cameras to monitor the area.

Superintendent of Police, Ayush Vikram Singh, downplayed the extent of the incidents as isolated, suspecting links to internal school disputes and local election politics. Despite efforts, including undercover female officers and four special police teams, the suspects remain at large, stoking tensions in the village.

TRENDING

1
Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

 Canada
2
Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

 Global
3
Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

 Nigeria
4
Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025