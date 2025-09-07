Haryana Government Executes Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: New Roles for Key Officials

In a strategic move reflecting its administrative priorities, the Haryana Government announced a sweeping bureaucratic reshuffle on Saturday. The realignment affects 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and one Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, transferring them to key positions effective immediately.

Among the notable changes, Phool Chand Meena shifts from the role of Commissioner of the Rohtak Division to take on the responsibilities of Commissioner and Secretary for the Haryana Government's Human Resources Department. This move relieves C G Rajini Kanthan of the prior duties.

Sweeping changes include Rajiv Rattan, who adds Commissioner of the Rohtak Division to his portfolio of duties as Director General of Science and Technology. The reshuffle signifies the government's continued focus on enhancing administrative efficiency and aligning departments with current strategic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)