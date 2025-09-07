Left Menu

Haryana Government Executes Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: New Roles for Key Officials

The Haryana Government has announced a significant reshuffle involving 20 IAS officers and one HCS officer. Key changes include Phool Chand Meena and Rajiv Rattan assuming new roles in the Human Resources and Rohtak divisions, respectively, among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-09-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 01:08 IST
In a strategic move reflecting its administrative priorities, the Haryana Government announced a sweeping bureaucratic reshuffle on Saturday. The realignment affects 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and one Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, transferring them to key positions effective immediately.

Among the notable changes, Phool Chand Meena shifts from the role of Commissioner of the Rohtak Division to take on the responsibilities of Commissioner and Secretary for the Haryana Government's Human Resources Department. This move relieves C G Rajini Kanthan of the prior duties.

Sweeping changes include Rajiv Rattan, who adds Commissioner of the Rohtak Division to his portfolio of duties as Director General of Science and Technology. The reshuffle signifies the government's continued focus on enhancing administrative efficiency and aligning departments with current strategic objectives.

