Drone Attack Sparks Fire in Kyiv: Emergency Services Rush In

Russia conducted a drone attack on Kyiv overnight, causing debris to ignite a fire on a residential building. The mayor, Vitali Klitschko, announced emergency services are responding. Explosions, likely from air defense systems, were reported by witnesses as they echoed across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 07-09-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 06:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ukraine

On Sunday, Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv, leading to a fire on a 16-storey residential building, confirmed the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

Klitschko reported that emergency services are en route to manage the situation, as he communicated via the Telegram messaging platform.

Witnesses of the event described hearing multiple explosions, possibly air defense operations, as they reverberated through the Ukrainian capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

