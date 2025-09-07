Drone Attack Sparks Fire in Kyiv: Emergency Services Rush In

On Sunday, Russia launched an overnight drone attack on Kyiv, leading to a fire on a 16-storey residential building, confirmed the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

Klitschko reported that emergency services are en route to manage the situation, as he communicated via the Telegram messaging platform.

Witnesses of the event described hearing multiple explosions, possibly air defense operations, as they reverberated through the Ukrainian capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)