Tragic Case of Abuse: 11-Year-Old's Fight for Justice
An 11-year-old girl in Nawabganj was repeatedly raped by a 31-year-old man, Rashid, resulting in a premature birth. The infant tragically died shortly after. Rashid is in custody, and a police investigation, including DNA testing, is underway. The girl is recovering after significant medical attention.
- India
An 11-year-old girl in Nawabganj tragically suffered repeated sexual abuse, leading to a premature delivery of her baby, who died shortly thereafter, local police reported.
The accused, 31-year-old Rashid, is alleged to have blackmailed and threatened the minor into silence, even capturing a video to control her.
Authorities have arrested Rashid and initiated legal proceedings, including a DNA test to match him with the deceased infant, while the girl receives medical care for her critical condition.
