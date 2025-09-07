Tragic Case of Abuse: 11-Year-Old's Fight for Justice

An 11-year-old girl in Nawabganj tragically suffered repeated sexual abuse, leading to a premature delivery of her baby, who died shortly thereafter, local police reported.

The accused, 31-year-old Rashid, is alleged to have blackmailed and threatened the minor into silence, even capturing a video to control her.

Authorities have arrested Rashid and initiated legal proceedings, including a DNA test to match him with the deceased infant, while the girl receives medical care for her critical condition.