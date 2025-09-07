Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Maoist Commander Amit Hansda Falls in Jharkhand Encounter

A Maoist leader carrying a Rs 10 lakh bounty was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. Identified as Amit Hansda, the zonal commander of CPI(Maoist), he was found after a search operation following a tip-off about Maoist presence in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 07-09-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 10:14 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: Maoist Commander Amit Hansda Falls in Jharkhand Encounter
Maoist
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district neutralized a key Maoist leader with a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head. The encounter unfolded on Burjuwa Hill.

The confrontation commenced around 6 am, following a tip-off received by Chaibasa police regarding Maoist activities near the Relaparal area, underlining the area's strategic importance.

During the operation, Amit Hansda, a self-styled zonal commander of CPI(Maoist), was killed. Security forces recovered his body and a firearm, marking a substantial blow to the Maoist faction operating locally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forest Watcher's Close Encounter with Wild Elephant Leaves Him Injured

Forest Watcher's Close Encounter with Wild Elephant Leaves Him Injured

 India
2
Marching Voices: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Protests in Chicago

Marching Voices: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Protests in Chicago

 Global
3
The Climate War: How Climate Change Redefines Global Conflicts

The Climate War: How Climate Change Redefines Global Conflicts

 United Kingdom
4
Anutin Charnvirakul: From Cannabis Decriminaliser to Thailand's New Prime Minister

Anutin Charnvirakul: From Cannabis Decriminaliser to Thailand's New Prime Mi...

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025