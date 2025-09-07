High-Stakes Showdown: Maoist Commander Amit Hansda Falls in Jharkhand Encounter

In a significant operation, security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district neutralized a key Maoist leader with a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head. The encounter unfolded on Burjuwa Hill.

The confrontation commenced around 6 am, following a tip-off received by Chaibasa police regarding Maoist activities near the Relaparal area, underlining the area's strategic importance.

During the operation, Amit Hansda, a self-styled zonal commander of CPI(Maoist), was killed. Security forces recovered his body and a firearm, marking a substantial blow to the Maoist faction operating locally.

