Family Tragedy Unfolds in Alleged Honor Killing

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by her father in a tragic case of suspected honor killing after she resisted an arranged marriage to a man not of her choosing, authorities reported on Sunday.

The alleged perpetrator, Gayyur, turned himself in to the police on Saturday, confessing to the crime, according to police statements.

Circle Officer Siddharth K Misra confirmed that a murder case has been filed against the 48-year-old father, and he is currently under arrest. Meanwhile, the victim's body has been sent for a postmortem examination. Locals revealed that the deceased had a suitor she preferred, but her parents had arranged a match with another individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)