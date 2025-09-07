Three Walk Free Amidst Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam Controversy

Three individuals implicated in the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam walked out of jail Sunday morning, a day after securing bail. The accused, Dhanunjaya Reddy, Krishna Mohan Reddy, and Balaji Govindappa, face charges related to the alleged Rs 3,200-crore scam during the former YSRCP regime.

The release, however, was marred by controversy. YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh of instructing the jail superintendent to delay the release until a High Court decision on a filed house motion petition was made, causing hours of delay.

The prolonged wait outside the jail had severe consequences for family members, with one collapsing and needing medical attention. Govindappa criticized the intentional delay and the lack of respect for court orders, which added to the stress endured by their families and supporters.