Haryana Chief Minister Advocates for Farmers Amidst Crisis

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, has confirmed the registration of 1.69 lakh farmers on the state's e-Kshatipurti portal. This initiative aims to assist those who have suffered crop damage across 9.96 lakh acres due to recent waterlogging and floods.

The portal is an essential tool, providing farmers the means to submit details of their losses and seek compensation. Saini assured full government support for the affected individuals.

During a visit to Panchkula, Saini also dispatched relief materials to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, urging against political gamesmanship over the calamity, stressing unity in face of adversity.