Haryana Chief Minister Advocates for Farmers Amidst Crisis

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that 1.69 lakh farmers have registered on the e-Kshatipurti portal to claim compensation for crop losses on 9.96 lakh acres due to waterlogging and floods. The government is committed to supporting affected farmers, urging unity without political interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-09-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 14:02 IST
farmers
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, has confirmed the registration of 1.69 lakh farmers on the state's e-Kshatipurti portal. This initiative aims to assist those who have suffered crop damage across 9.96 lakh acres due to recent waterlogging and floods.

The portal is an essential tool, providing farmers the means to submit details of their losses and seek compensation. Saini assured full government support for the affected individuals.

During a visit to Panchkula, Saini also dispatched relief materials to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, urging against political gamesmanship over the calamity, stressing unity in face of adversity.

