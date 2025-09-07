Uncovering the Land Scam: The Rise and Fall of Gyan Chand Agarwal
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in Jaipur regarding land fraud cases linked to Gyan Chand Agarwal, who faces over 300 FIRs. Agarwal, accused of deceiving investors of more than Rs 150 crore, allegedly used forged documents and shell companies for money laundering. Significant assets and digital evidence were seized.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted extensive search operations across Jaipur, targeting the notorious land fraud allegedly orchestrated by 'land mafia' Gyan Chand Agarwal.
The raids took place on September 3 and 4 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002, aimed at dismantling a deeply entrenched scam involving over Rs 150 crore in fraudulent land sales.
Agarwal, already facing more than 300 FIRs, has been accused of duping investors through forged documents and false assurances. The ED's haul included unaccounted cash, incriminating documents, and digital evidence pointing to international financial misconduct.
Advertisement