Uncovering the Land Scam: The Rise and Fall of Gyan Chand Agarwal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted extensive search operations across Jaipur, targeting the notorious land fraud allegedly orchestrated by 'land mafia' Gyan Chand Agarwal.

The raids took place on September 3 and 4 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002, aimed at dismantling a deeply entrenched scam involving over Rs 150 crore in fraudulent land sales.

Agarwal, already facing more than 300 FIRs, has been accused of duping investors through forged documents and false assurances. The ED's haul included unaccounted cash, incriminating documents, and digital evidence pointing to international financial misconduct.