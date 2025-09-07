Israel Calls for Ceasefire Amid Gaza Turmoil: Hostages Hold Key

On Sunday, Israel reiterated its call for Hamas to surrender, as military strikes targeted Gaza's dense urban center, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians seek shelter.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar conveyed that the conflict could swiftly end if Hamas released the hostages and laid down arms. Hamas declined disarmament but offered to release hostages in exchange for a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal.

The military escalated its assault on Gaza City, leading to significant destruction, including two sheltering high-rises. Prime Minister Netanyahu defends the military actions as a necessity to curtail threats, prompting international appeals for a shift towards peace.

