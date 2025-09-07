Left Menu

Israel Calls for Ceasefire Amid Gaza Turmoil: Hostages Hold Key

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasized that the ongoing conflict could be resolved if Hamas released hostages and disbanded arms, while Hamas insisted on ending Israel's offensive in Gaza. As strikes continue to devastate Gaza City, international figures urge for a humanitarian resolution and peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 16:04 IST
Israel Calls for Ceasefire Amid Gaza Turmoil: Hostages Hold Key
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Israel reiterated its call for Hamas to surrender, as military strikes targeted Gaza's dense urban center, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians seek shelter.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar conveyed that the conflict could swiftly end if Hamas released the hostages and laid down arms. Hamas declined disarmament but offered to release hostages in exchange for a ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal.

The military escalated its assault on Gaza City, leading to significant destruction, including two sheltering high-rises. Prime Minister Netanyahu defends the military actions as a necessity to curtail threats, prompting international appeals for a shift towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Fiercest Assault Strikes at the Heart of Kyiv

Russia's Fiercest Assault Strikes at the Heart of Kyiv

 Global
2
Formula One's Engine Evolution: The Shift to 2031

Formula One's Engine Evolution: The Shift to 2031

 Global
3
Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challenge

Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challen...

 Global
4
Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025