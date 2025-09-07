Left Menu

Interstate Heist: Arrest in AP's Bank Robbery Case

Anil Kumar Panwar, a member of an interstate gang involved in a major bank robbery in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Satya Sai district, has been arrested. The gang stole 10 kg of gold and Rs 38 lakh in cash. Police recovered some stolen items and continue to search for other suspects.

Interstate Heist: Arrest in AP's Bank Robbery Case
A member of an interstate gang linked to a major bank heist in Andhra Pradesh has been apprehended, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the State Bank of India's Thumukunta village branch, Sri Sathya Sai district, on July 26.

The gang managed to steal 10 kilograms of gold and Rs 38 lakh in cash from the unguarded branch. A senior police official revealed that Anil Kumar Panwar from Haryana is in custody after special police units from Anantapur, Chittoor, and Tirupati worked in unison.

The authorities have recovered two kilograms of gold valued at Rs 2 crore, along with a Honda City car and a motorcycle. Meanwhile, the search continues for another gang member from Rajasthan who remains at large.

