Scandal at Sabarimala: Unveiling Alleged Gold Theft and Political Intrigue

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has labeled the alleged irregularities at Sabarimala temple as 'sacrilege,' claiming they go beyond theft, involving a political conspiracy. He calls for a CBI investigation, exposing claims of idol theft and corruption implicating both UDF and LDF, demanding justice for devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday described the alleged irregularities at the Sabarimala temple as a 'grave act of sacrilege,' significantly surpassing mere gold theft.

Chandrasekhar, emphasizing distress as an Ayyappa devotee, highlighted fresh evidence suggesting broader criminal activities at the temple, involving the theft of idols and misuse of the 'pathinettam padi.'

Calling the findings 'deeply disturbing,' he accused both UDF and LDF of a political scheme, demanding a CBI investigation, while asserting the BJP's commitment to uncovering the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

