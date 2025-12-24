Scandal at Sabarimala: Unveiling Alleged Gold Theft and Political Intrigue

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday described the alleged irregularities at the Sabarimala temple as a 'grave act of sacrilege,' significantly surpassing mere gold theft.

Chandrasekhar, emphasizing distress as an Ayyappa devotee, highlighted fresh evidence suggesting broader criminal activities at the temple, involving the theft of idols and misuse of the 'pathinettam padi.'

Calling the findings 'deeply disturbing,' he accused both UDF and LDF of a political scheme, demanding a CBI investigation, while asserting the BJP's commitment to uncovering the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)