Delhi's Relief Caravan: A Lifeline to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta dispatched relief trucks to Punjab, providing essentials to flood victims. Accompanied by ministers and BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Gupta emphasized support and solidarity with Punjab, affirming 'Vasudev Kutumbakam' as a guiding principle. The relief includes medical supplies, mosquito nets, and food.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant relief effort, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a fleet of trucks on Sunday, each carrying essential supplies destined for flood-hit Punjab residents. The initiative underscores Delhi's commitment to neighborly support.

Gupta, joined by her cabinet ministers and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, highlighted the contents of the relief materials, which encompass vital items such as medicines, mosquito nets, folding cots, food, and bedsheets.

During the event, the Chief Minister conveyed her communication with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, assuring all possible assistance and emphasizing the principle of 'Vasudev Kutumbakam', which translates to 'the world is one family'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

