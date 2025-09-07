Protests Erupt as UK Bans Palestine Action: Over 890 Arrests Made

The Metropolitan Police strongly criticized the 'intolerable' abuse against officers who were 'kicked and spat on' during the arrest of over 890 individuals at a protest condemning the banning of Palestine Action as a terror group.

Over the weekend, hundreds converged at Parliament Square to contest the UK government's decision, holding placards against genocide and in support of Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The police made 857 arrests under the UK Terrorism Act 2000 for alleged offenses, with additional arrests for assaulting officers.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Claire Smart condemned the violence faced by officers and the effort by Palestine Action supporters to overwhelm the justice system. Despite deploying over 2,500 officers, protests organized by groups like Defend Our Juries led to the highest number of arrests. Meanwhile, Defend Our Juries described their rally as peaceful and challenged the police's claims of abuse against their officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)