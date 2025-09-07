Kashmir Detentions: A Misplaced Test of Nationalism

National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi raised alarm over recent detentions related to the vandalism incident at Kashmir's Hazratbal shrine. He accused authorities of distorting the situation into a 'misplaced test of nationalism' aimed at maligning the Kashmiri populace.

Following the examination of footage from the Friday episode, authorities detained over 50 individuals for questioning. Mehdi, representing Srinagar constituency, expressed his dismay at these actions, especially when empathy and reconciliation are essential.

He implored authorities to release the detainees and approach the issue with insight and compassion. Mehdi highlighted the importance of religious and cultural respect, emphasizing that the incident highlighted insensitivity and required accountability for those inciting unnecessary conflict.