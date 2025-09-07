Left Menu

Major Bust: 90 kg Ganja Seized, Three Arrested in Smuggling Operation

Police seized 90 kg of ganja and arrested three West Bengal natives attempting to smuggle it from Odisha in Pookkattupadi. The contraband, worth between Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 per kg in Kerala, was being transported in a West Bengal-registered car. The suspects were caught and remanded to custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:21 IST
Major Bust: 90 kg Ganja Seized, Three Arrested in Smuggling Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, police on Sunday intercepted a car and seized 90 kg of ganja, arresting three individuals from West Bengal for attempting to smuggle the contraband from Odisha via Pookkattupadi.

The suspects, identified as Ashiq Iqbal from Jalangi, Alangir Sardar from Nadia, and Sohail Rana from Saheb Nagar, were captured following a tip-off to the Ernakulam Rural Police.

Valued significantly higher in Kerala, the ganja was being clandestinely transported to Perumbavoor. Authorities are intensifying investigations to uncover their buyer network and have remanded the accused to custody.

TRENDING

1
BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians

BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians

 India
2
Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

 India
3
Verstappen Dominates Fastest Formula One Race in History at Italian Grand Prix

Verstappen Dominates Fastest Formula One Race in History at Italian Grand Pr...

 Global
4
Web of Deceit: Family and Crime in Ishita Mallick's Murder Case

Web of Deceit: Family and Crime in Ishita Mallick's Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025