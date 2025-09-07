Major Bust: 90 kg Ganja Seized, Three Arrested in Smuggling Operation

In a significant drug bust, police on Sunday intercepted a car and seized 90 kg of ganja, arresting three individuals from West Bengal for attempting to smuggle the contraband from Odisha via Pookkattupadi.

The suspects, identified as Ashiq Iqbal from Jalangi, Alangir Sardar from Nadia, and Sohail Rana from Saheb Nagar, were captured following a tip-off to the Ernakulam Rural Police.

Valued significantly higher in Kerala, the ganja was being clandestinely transported to Perumbavoor. Authorities are intensifying investigations to uncover their buyer network and have remanded the accused to custody.