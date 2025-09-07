Fraudulent Job Scam in Navi Mumbai: ONGC Jobs Promised, Money Lost

In Navi Mumbai, authorities have registered an FIR against a Nerul resident named Vaibhav Gatadi. He is accused of cheating at least two people out of Rs 7.60 lakh by assuring them employment in the public sector giant ONGC, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The deception unraveled when the victims, initially convinced by Gatadi's claims of holding influential connections, became wary after he persistently delayed communications and eventually stopped all contact. The funds were transferred in December 2024, spurring the complainants to alert the police with their suspicions.

In response, a case has been filed under section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to cheating and dishonest inducement for property delivery. Meanwhile, Gatadi remains at large as police efforts to locate him continue.