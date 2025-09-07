Left Menu

Fraudulent Job Scam in Navi Mumbai: ONGC Jobs Promised, Money Lost

An FIR was filed by Navi Mumbai Police against Vaibhav Gatadi, accused of defrauding two individuals of Rs 7.60 lakh with false promises of jobs at ONGC. The victims were lured by claims of Gatadi's influential contacts until suspicions led them to report the scam to authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:01 IST
Fraudulent Job Scam in Navi Mumbai: ONGC Jobs Promised, Money Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Navi Mumbai, authorities have registered an FIR against a Nerul resident named Vaibhav Gatadi. He is accused of cheating at least two people out of Rs 7.60 lakh by assuring them employment in the public sector giant ONGC, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The deception unraveled when the victims, initially convinced by Gatadi's claims of holding influential connections, became wary after he persistently delayed communications and eventually stopped all contact. The funds were transferred in December 2024, spurring the complainants to alert the police with their suspicions.

In response, a case has been filed under section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to cheating and dishonest inducement for property delivery. Meanwhile, Gatadi remains at large as police efforts to locate him continue.

