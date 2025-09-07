Left Menu

Grisly Murder Uncovered: Love and Betrayal in Kanpur

In Kanpur, police exhumed the remains of Shivbeer Singh, allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover. The case, reminiscent of another spousal murder in Meerut, unfolded after Singh's mother reported him missing. The suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation, leading to their arrest.

Updated: 07-09-2025 22:03 IST
Police in Kanpur have unearthed the skeletal remains of Shivbeer Singh nearly a year after his disappearance, leading to the arrest of his wife and her lover for his murder. The chilling crime echoes another infamous spousal murder case in Meerut.

The grizzly discovery followed a missing person report filed by Singh's mother, Savitri Devi, which led authorities to investigate his wife Lakshmi and her alleged lover, Amit Singh. Interrogation revealed a confession to the crime, which reportedly involved sedating Shivbeer and then murdering him with a pickaxe.

The police confirmed Shivbeer's identity through personal belongings found at the scene. Neighbors reported frequent disputes between the couple, and phone records indicated a relationship between the accused. Both suspects were taken into custody on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

