Trump's Final Warning to Hamas: A Push for Peace in Gaza

Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, has issued what he terms his 'last warning' to the Palestinian militant group Hamas. He urged them to agree to a deal to release hostages from Gaza, a move that he insists is backed by Israel.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that Israel had accepted the terms, putting pressure on Hamas to follow suit. The group, through mediators, has received proposal ideas from the United States and is in active discussions but refrained from giving specific details.

While returning to Washington from New York, Trump told reporters that a deal regarding Gaza could be realized shortly, expressing optimism about the return of hostages, alive or deceased. His proposal includes exchanging 48 hostages for Palestinian prisoners and negotiating a ceasefire, with Israel reportedly considering the details seriously.