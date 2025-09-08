Life Sentence for Triple-Murderer Erin Patterson in Poisoning Case

An Australian judge has handed down a life sentence to Erin Patterson for the heinous crime of poisoning her husband's relatives by using toxic death cap mushrooms.

Patterson, who was convicted in July, murdered three family members and attempted to kill a fourth during a meal of beef Wellington.

The case has left deep scars on the families involved and devastated Patterson's own children, who lost their beloved grandparents in the tragic ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)