Life Sentence for Triple-Murderer Erin Patterson in Poisoning Case

Erin Patterson was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of three relatives and the attempted murder of another, using death cap mushrooms. Her crimes shattered families and caused unimaginable suffering to her children. Patterson may be eligible for parole after 33 years, despite calls for no parole.

Melbourne | Updated: 08-09-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 06:22 IST
Life Sentence for Triple-Murderer Erin Patterson in Poisoning Case
An Australian judge has handed down a life sentence to Erin Patterson for the heinous crime of poisoning her husband's relatives by using toxic death cap mushrooms.

Patterson, who was convicted in July, murdered three family members and attempted to kill a fourth during a meal of beef Wellington.

The case has left deep scars on the families involved and devastated Patterson's own children, who lost their beloved grandparents in the tragic ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

