A New Chapter in the U.S.-Venezuela Tension Over Drug Trafficking
Venezuela is bolstering its military presence in coastal states in response to increased U.S. military engagement in the Caribbean. President Maduro is deploying more troops to combat drug trafficking, escalating tensions with the U.S., which has increased its own military activity in the region.
In a bid to counter drug trafficking, Venezuela announced plans to significantly increase its military presence in key coastal states. The decision comes on the heels of the United States deploying additional fighter jets to Puerto Rico to intensify operations against drug cartels.
President Nicolas Maduro ordered the deployment of more troops in regions such as Zulia and Falcon, acknowledged by Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino as major drug trafficking conduits. The troop strength in states bordering Colombia and on the island of Nueva Esparta will rise to 25,000, up from the previous count of 10,000.
This development follows U.S. escalations in the Caribbean, including a military strike that targeted a Venezuelan boat suspected of trafficking drugs. President Donald Trump has intimated further military actions, amidst Maduro's accusations of the U.S. pursuing regime change.
