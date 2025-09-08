Left Menu

A New Chapter in the U.S.-Venezuela Tension Over Drug Trafficking

Venezuela is bolstering its military presence in coastal states in response to increased U.S. military engagement in the Caribbean. President Maduro is deploying more troops to combat drug trafficking, escalating tensions with the U.S., which has increased its own military activity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:48 IST
A New Chapter in the U.S.-Venezuela Tension Over Drug Trafficking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a bid to counter drug trafficking, Venezuela announced plans to significantly increase its military presence in key coastal states. The decision comes on the heels of the United States deploying additional fighter jets to Puerto Rico to intensify operations against drug cartels.

President Nicolas Maduro ordered the deployment of more troops in regions such as Zulia and Falcon, acknowledged by Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino as major drug trafficking conduits. The troop strength in states bordering Colombia and on the island of Nueva Esparta will rise to 25,000, up from the previous count of 10,000.

This development follows U.S. escalations in the Caribbean, including a military strike that targeted a Venezuelan boat suspected of trafficking drugs. President Donald Trump has intimated further military actions, amidst Maduro's accusations of the U.S. pursuing regime change.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

 Global
2
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

 India
3
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

 Global
4
Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025