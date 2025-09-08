A New Chapter in the U.S.-Venezuela Tension Over Drug Trafficking

In a bid to counter drug trafficking, Venezuela announced plans to significantly increase its military presence in key coastal states. The decision comes on the heels of the United States deploying additional fighter jets to Puerto Rico to intensify operations against drug cartels.

President Nicolas Maduro ordered the deployment of more troops in regions such as Zulia and Falcon, acknowledged by Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino as major drug trafficking conduits. The troop strength in states bordering Colombia and on the island of Nueva Esparta will rise to 25,000, up from the previous count of 10,000.

This development follows U.S. escalations in the Caribbean, including a military strike that targeted a Venezuelan boat suspected of trafficking drugs. President Donald Trump has intimated further military actions, amidst Maduro's accusations of the U.S. pursuing regime change.