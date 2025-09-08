Gold Heist Unfolded: Jain 'Kalash' Recovered After Daring Theft
Police have arrested a man from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, recovering a gold 'kalash' stolen during a Jain religious event near the Red Fort. Valued at Rs 1 crore, the 'kalash' was adorned with precious stones and went missing on September 3. The investigation involves local teams and the Crime Branch.
Police apprehended Bhushan Verma from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, capturing him for the theft of a gold 'kalash' from a Jain religious function near the Red Fort.
Weighing 760 grams and encrusted with 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, the 'kalash' is valued at Rs 1 crore. The heist occurred during an event on September 3.
The Crime Branch and a north district team unearthed Verma's involvement. He had disguised himself in traditional attire, mingling with organizers to swipe the 'kalash' as dignitaries were warmly being received.
