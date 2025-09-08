Gold Heist Unfolded: Jain 'Kalash' Recovered After Daring Theft

Police apprehended Bhushan Verma from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, capturing him for the theft of a gold 'kalash' from a Jain religious function near the Red Fort.

Weighing 760 grams and encrusted with 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, the 'kalash' is valued at Rs 1 crore. The heist occurred during an event on September 3.

The Crime Branch and a north district team unearthed Verma's involvement. He had disguised himself in traditional attire, mingling with organizers to swipe the 'kalash' as dignitaries were warmly being received.

(With inputs from agencies.)