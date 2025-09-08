Left Menu

Gold Heist Unfolded: Jain 'Kalash' Recovered After Daring Theft

Police have arrested a man from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, recovering a gold 'kalash' stolen during a Jain religious event near the Red Fort. Valued at Rs 1 crore, the 'kalash' was adorned with precious stones and went missing on September 3. The investigation involves local teams and the Crime Branch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 11:22 IST
Gold Heist Unfolded: Jain 'Kalash' Recovered After Daring Theft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police apprehended Bhushan Verma from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, capturing him for the theft of a gold 'kalash' from a Jain religious function near the Red Fort.

Weighing 760 grams and encrusted with 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, the 'kalash' is valued at Rs 1 crore. The heist occurred during an event on September 3.

The Crime Branch and a north district team unearthed Verma's involvement. He had disguised himself in traditional attire, mingling with organizers to swipe the 'kalash' as dignitaries were warmly being received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring Bravery: Arunachal CM Awards Ex Gratia to Hero's Widow

Honoring Bravery: Arunachal CM Awards Ex Gratia to Hero's Widow

 India
2
EU Targets Russian Financial Networks and Energy Sector with New Sanctions

EU Targets Russian Financial Networks and Energy Sector with New Sanctions

 Global
3
Caribbean Catastrophe: US Violates International Law with Deadly Drug Boat Strike

Caribbean Catastrophe: US Violates International Law with Deadly Drug Boat S...

 Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

Euro Zone Bond Yields Rise Amid Political Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025