SC Questions Tamil Nadu's Appointment of Acting DGP

The Supreme Court questioned Tamil Nadu's government on appointing an acting DGP and urged the UPSC to recommend names for a regular appointment. This follows a petition against the temporary appointment, citing non-compliance with a 2018 ruling requiring timely submission of a proposal before a DGP vacancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:54 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday scrutinized the Tamil Nadu government's decision to appoint an acting Director General of Police, urging the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to quickly submit names for a permanent appointment.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, alongside Justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar, heard the petition, which alleged contempt against Tamil Nadu for assigning G Venkatraman as the temporary DGP on August 31.

The petitioner, lawyer Henri Tiphagne, argues that the state violated a 2018 Supreme Court ruling in the Prakash Singh case, which mandates a proposal for a new DGP be sent to UPSC at least three months before the current DGP's retirement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

