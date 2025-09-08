SC Questions Tamil Nadu's Appointment of Acting DGP
The Supreme Court questioned Tamil Nadu's government on appointing an acting DGP and urged the UPSC to recommend names for a regular appointment. This follows a petition against the temporary appointment, citing non-compliance with a 2018 ruling requiring timely submission of a proposal before a DGP vacancy.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday scrutinized the Tamil Nadu government's decision to appoint an acting Director General of Police, urging the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to quickly submit names for a permanent appointment.
A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, alongside Justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar, heard the petition, which alleged contempt against Tamil Nadu for assigning G Venkatraman as the temporary DGP on August 31.
The petitioner, lawyer Henri Tiphagne, argues that the state violated a 2018 Supreme Court ruling in the Prakash Singh case, which mandates a proposal for a new DGP be sent to UPSC at least three months before the current DGP's retirement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Tamil Nadu
- DGP
- appointment
- UPSC
- petition
- temporary
- 2018 ruling
- compliance
- contempt
ALSO READ
Defamation: Sameer Wankhede's sister files protest petition over police's clean chit to Malik
UPSC Launches Centre of Excellence for Public Service Recruitment
U.S. Ends Venezuela's Temporary Protected Status
UPSC to Launch Centre of Excellence as Part of Centenary Year Celebrations
Controversy Unfolds: Petition Seeks Independent Probe into Hansda's Encounter Death