Striking Advocates Achieve Victory: Police to Appear Physically in Delhi Courts
The Delhi police commissioner's office has acquiesced to the demands of striking advocates, mandating that all police officials must appear in person to provide evidence in Delhi courts. This follows a circular issued by Tarun Rana, a bar leader, reversing a previous allowance for virtual testimonies from police stations.
The Delhi Police will now return to traditional courtroom settings, as they are required to physically present evidence in court following demands by striking advocates. This decision was confirmed by a circular from the commissioner's office, shared by bar leader Tarun Rana, on Monday.
Rana, who holds the position of additional secretary general of the coordination committee of all district bar associations in Delhi, clarified that all police officers are expected to be physically present for depositions and evidence presentation, marking a shift from previous allowances for virtual participation.
The development emerged against the backdrop of an ongoing strike, sparked by a notification from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor permitting police to present evidence from their stations. The committee's stance on the continuation of the strike remains pending.
