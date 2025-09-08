Left Menu

Striking Advocates Achieve Victory: Police to Appear Physically in Delhi Courts

The Delhi police commissioner's office has acquiesced to the demands of striking advocates, mandating that all police officials must appear in person to provide evidence in Delhi courts. This follows a circular issued by Tarun Rana, a bar leader, reversing a previous allowance for virtual testimonies from police stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:26 IST
Striking Advocates Achieve Victory: Police to Appear Physically in Delhi Courts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police will now return to traditional courtroom settings, as they are required to physically present evidence in court following demands by striking advocates. This decision was confirmed by a circular from the commissioner's office, shared by bar leader Tarun Rana, on Monday.

Rana, who holds the position of additional secretary general of the coordination committee of all district bar associations in Delhi, clarified that all police officers are expected to be physically present for depositions and evidence presentation, marking a shift from previous allowances for virtual participation.

The development emerged against the backdrop of an ongoing strike, sparked by a notification from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor permitting police to present evidence from their stations. The committee's stance on the continuation of the strike remains pending.

TRENDING

1
BJD Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Rajendra Dholakia

BJD Mourns the Loss of Veteran Leader Rajendra Dholakia

 India
2
Shafi Burfat Criticizes Sanctions, Calls for Principled Diplomacy

Shafi Burfat Criticizes Sanctions, Calls for Principled Diplomacy

 Germany
3
Bihar Boosts Stipends for Anganwadi Workers Ahead of Elections

Bihar Boosts Stipends for Anganwadi Workers Ahead of Elections

 India
4
Paramedics say four people were killed and at least 15 injured in shooting attack in Jerusalem, reports AP.

Paramedics say four people were killed and at least 15 injured in shooting a...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025