Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence and Court Unveiled

Authorities in Kerala were on high alert Monday following an email threat containing bomb allegations targeting the Chief Minister's official residence and the Thiruvananthapuram District Court complex.

The alert, delivered to the district court's inbox, spurred immediate action. Teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a dog unit swept both locations thoroughly.

Ultimately, no explosives were found, leading police to categorize the threat as a hoax. Investigations are ongoing into potential connections with previous threats and a case will be filed against the email sender.

