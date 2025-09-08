Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence and Court Unveiled

Police conducted searches at the Kerala CM's residence and Thiruvananthapuram District Court after a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax. The email, referencing Tamil Nadu politics, triggered immediate action, revealing a repeated pattern of hoax threats targeting prominent locations this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:43 IST
Authorities in Kerala were on high alert Monday following an email threat containing bomb allegations targeting the Chief Minister's official residence and the Thiruvananthapuram District Court complex.

The alert, delivered to the district court's inbox, spurred immediate action. Teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a dog unit swept both locations thoroughly.

Ultimately, no explosives were found, leading police to categorize the threat as a hoax. Investigations are ongoing into potential connections with previous threats and a case will be filed against the email sender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

