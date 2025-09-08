Left Menu

HCLTech Welcomes Amitabh Kant as Independent Director to Boost Growth Strategy

HCL Technologies has appointed Amitabh Kant as an independent director starting September 2025. A governance reformer, Kant brings vast experience in public sector reform and will influence HCLTech’s growth strategy. His prior roles include India’s G20 Sherpa, CEO of NITI Aayog, and key government positions driving transformative initiatives.

Updated: 08-09-2025 15:43 IST
HCL Technologies made a significant announcement on Monday regarding a key board appointment. Amitabh Kant, a noted governance reformer and former India's G20 Sherpa, is set to join as an independent director effective September 8, 2025.

The decision, sanctioned by HCLTech's Board and recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, will have Kant contribute for a term of five years. The company's Chairperson, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, praised Kant's extensive experience in public sector institution building, optimistic it will enrich the company's growth strategy.

Kant's illustrious career spans crucial positions including CEO of NITI Aayog and influential roles in Indian government sectors. His initiatives, from the Aspirational Districts Program to the 'God's Own Country' tourism campaign, highlight his strategic impact. HCLTech, amidst pivotal industry advancements, anticipates Kant's leadership and foresight will be instrumental in steering future plans, according to CEO C Vijayakumar.

