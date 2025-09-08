Yogi Adityanath Addresses Public Concerns at Janata Darshan

In a bid to address public concerns, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janata Darshan' at his residence in Lucknow. The session saw over 50 individuals presenting their grievances, ranging from land disputes to issues of public misconduct, showcasing the state's dedication to citizen welfare.

Among those present was a woman from Saharanpur who complained about a lack of a ration card and misbehavior from a dealer. Taking immediate action, Adityanath emphasized the importance of respect and issued strict instructions to prevent misconduct by public servants.

Other pressing matters included land-related disputes and requests for financial aid. A CRPF jawan and a woman with a land possession issue received assurances of swift resolutions. In a gesture of support, Adityanath personally engaged with specially-abled individuals, offering aid and encouragement, further exemplifying his commitment to inclusivity and support for all citizens.