Supreme Court Halts Development in Goa's Tiger Reserve Area

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a directive to maintain the status quo in Goa's Mhadei-Kotigaon area, identified by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) as a tiger reserve.

Headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai, the bench ordered the matter to be heard by a central empowered committee, with no development projects allowed meanwhile.

This legal action responds to challenges over Goa's compliance with a high court mandate, spotlighting the crucial conservation debate surrounding this region.

(With inputs from agencies.)