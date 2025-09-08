Supreme Court Halts Development in Goa's Tiger Reserve Area
The Supreme Court has ordered a halt to all development in Goa's Mhadei-Kotigaon area, intended as a tiger reserve by the NTCA. The decision follows a plea challenging Goa's delay in notification as mandated by the Bombay High Court, emphasizing the ecological importance of this region.
On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a directive to maintain the status quo in Goa's Mhadei-Kotigaon area, identified by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) as a tiger reserve.
Headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai, the bench ordered the matter to be heard by a central empowered committee, with no development projects allowed meanwhile.
This legal action responds to challenges over Goa's compliance with a high court mandate, spotlighting the crucial conservation debate surrounding this region.
