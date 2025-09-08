Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Development in Goa's Tiger Reserve Area

The Supreme Court has ordered a halt to all development in Goa's Mhadei-Kotigaon area, intended as a tiger reserve by the NTCA. The decision follows a plea challenging Goa's delay in notification as mandated by the Bombay High Court, emphasizing the ecological importance of this region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:51 IST
Supreme Court Halts Development in Goa's Tiger Reserve Area
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a directive to maintain the status quo in Goa's Mhadei-Kotigaon area, identified by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) as a tiger reserve.

Headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai, the bench ordered the matter to be heard by a central empowered committee, with no development projects allowed meanwhile.

This legal action responds to challenges over Goa's compliance with a high court mandate, spotlighting the crucial conservation debate surrounding this region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

 South Africa
2
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Casual Politics' Amidst Domestic Crises

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Casual Politics' Amidst Domestic Crises

 India
3
Credit Agricole Settles Dividend Tax-Evasion Probe with €88 Million Deal

Credit Agricole Settles Dividend Tax-Evasion Probe with €88 Million Deal

 Global
4
Steady Growth Amid Challenges: India's Coal Output Insights

Steady Growth Amid Challenges: India's Coal Output Insights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025