High Court Denies Early Release for Terror Conspiracy Convict
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea for early release by Nasir Mohd Sodozey, convicted of a terror conspiracy to kidnap foreign nationals. Despite 26 years in prison, the court prioritized societal safety and national security over prolonged incarceration considerations, citing the case's exceptional gravity.
The Delhi High Court has dismissed the plea of Nasir Mohd Sodozey, a convict in a terror conspiracy case, seeking early release from prison. The court emphasized that the 'gravest order' of his crime, involving the kidnapping of foreign nationals to coerce government policy, represents a severe threat to state security.
The court upheld the Sentence Review Board's June 30 decision, which denied Sodozey's request despite his 26-year incarceration. The judgment highlighted the importance of national safety and stability over the convict's prolonged imprisonment argument, given the conspiracy's potential to destabilize the state and instill fear.
Sodozey's involvement with notorious conspirator Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh further influenced the court's decision. Recognizing the act as not just a common crime but an attack on civil order, the verdict underscores societal welfare and public order as overriding considerations against release.
