Left Menu

High Court Denies Early Release for Terror Conspiracy Convict

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea for early release by Nasir Mohd Sodozey, convicted of a terror conspiracy to kidnap foreign nationals. Despite 26 years in prison, the court prioritized societal safety and national security over prolonged incarceration considerations, citing the case's exceptional gravity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:38 IST
High Court Denies Early Release for Terror Conspiracy Convict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the plea of Nasir Mohd Sodozey, a convict in a terror conspiracy case, seeking early release from prison. The court emphasized that the 'gravest order' of his crime, involving the kidnapping of foreign nationals to coerce government policy, represents a severe threat to state security.

The court upheld the Sentence Review Board's June 30 decision, which denied Sodozey's request despite his 26-year incarceration. The judgment highlighted the importance of national safety and stability over the convict's prolonged imprisonment argument, given the conspiracy's potential to destabilize the state and instill fear.

Sodozey's involvement with notorious conspirator Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh further influenced the court's decision. Recognizing the act as not just a common crime but an attack on civil order, the verdict underscores societal welfare and public order as overriding considerations against release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping Urges BRICS Unity Against Protectionism

Xi Jinping Urges BRICS Unity Against Protectionism

 China
2
Goa CM Urges Businesses to Prioritize New GST Benefits for Common People

Goa CM Urges Businesses to Prioritize New GST Benefits for Common People

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Milestone: Declared Fully Literate

Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Milestone: Declared Fully Literate

 India
4
Pioneering Progress: Union Minister Awards Drone Certifications

Pioneering Progress: Union Minister Awards Drone Certifications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025