Hostage Crisis: Colombian Soldiers Detained in Rebel Territory

Forty-five Colombian soldiers are held in a drug trafficking area in western Colombia, linked to rebel dissidents opposing a 2016 peace deal. The Defense Minister claims local communities, pressured by rebels led by Ivan Mordisco, are responsible. Previous such incidents ended with soldiers released unharmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Forty-five Colombian soldiers are currently being held captive in the country's western region, a known hotspot for drug trafficking, according to a statement from the Defense Minister. The incident is the latest in a series of occurrences attributed to rebels who reject a 2016 peace agreement.

The soldiers are reportedly being detained by approximately 600 people in El Tambo, located in the Cauca department within the western Andes. Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez identified the group as being under the influence of a rebel faction led by a dissident known as Ivan Mordisco. Sanchez is demanding the immediate release of the soldiers.

The Defense Minister emphasized the severity of the situation, labeling it a crime against humanity without a statute of limitations, thereby subject to prosecution under international law. Colombia's enduring internal conflict, which has lasted over six decades, involves various factions and has resulted in more than 450,000 fatalities.

