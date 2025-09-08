Jerusalem Intersection Attack Spurs Escalating Tensions

In a tragic escalation of ongoing tensions, Palestinian attackers opened fire at a bustling bus stop in north Jerusalem on Monday, leaving six dead and 12 injured, authorities confirmed.

The attack, swiftly countered by an Israeli soldier and a civilian shooting the assailants, highlights a worrying rise in violence influenced by the Gaza conflict.

As Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the scene and praised the swift response, Israeli forces intensified regional patrols. Hamas hailed the attack as a response to occupation, underscoring the precarious situation as both sides brace for potential escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)