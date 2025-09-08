India’s Strength Lies in Unity and Self-Reliance: Piyush Goyal at EEPC Awards

At the 56th EEPC India National Awards, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, delivered a powerful address that underlined India’s resilience, economic aspirations, and growing global role. He emphasized that regardless of the scale of challenges arising in the global situation, India stands united as a nation, equipped with the strength and confidence to overcome any crisis.

Focus on Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat

In his remarks, Shri Goyal urged Indian businesses to prioritize swadeshi products and reduce dependency on imports. He cautioned that recent geopolitical developments have shown how easily other nations can impose export controls or restrict vital products from reaching India, thereby creating significant hurdles for domestic industries. Stressing the importance of self-reliance, he called Atmanirbhar Bharat a “call to action” that must be embraced by every sector of society.

He reminded the audience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call on August 15 to focus on Made in India products and foster innovation. With 1.4 billion people, India’s businesses, entrepreneurs, and trade ecosystem hold vast potential to fuel domestic production while reducing import dependence.

Engineering Exports and Economic Growth

The Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. She highlighted the remarkable progress in India’s engineering exports, which have played a key role in strengthening the economy and enhancing the country’s global standing.

Shri Goyal traced EEPC’s journey since its inception in 1955, when engineering exports stood at just USD 10 million. Today, they have risen to an impressive USD 116 billion. He expressed confidence that the sector, powered by MSMEs and large enterprises alike, will continue its upward trajectory with bigger goals and stronger capabilities in the coming decades.

MSMEs: The Backbone of India’s Economy

The Minister underscored that India’s strength lies in its vibrant MSME sector, which forms the backbone of trade and industry. He declared that India’s self-confidence is unshakable and will only grow stronger in the years ahead, with the nation refusing to bow before external pressures.

He reiterated the government’s motto of “Zero Defect, Zero Effect”—promoting high-quality, globally competitive products made in India, while ensuring minimal impact on the environment. This dual approach, he said, positions India as a trusted and responsible global partner.

Sustainability and Global Commitments

Shri Goyal noted that India has consistently ranked among the top three nations in global sustainability performance, thanks to its proactive policies and adherence to commitments made under the Paris Agreement (COP21). He stressed that India’s development model balances economic expansion with environmental responsibility, reaffirming the country’s role as a global leader in sustainable growth.

Economic Achievements and Reforms

Reflecting on India’s economic trajectory under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Shri Goyal said the country has transformed from one of the so-called “fragile five” economies to one of the top five global economies. For the past four years, India has been the fastest-growing major economy, with a record 7.8 percent GDP growth in the latest quarter.

He credited GST rate cuts, simplification measures, and robust infrastructure investment as key drivers that have boosted domestic demand, created new opportunities, and increased incomes. These reforms, he emphasized, ensure that India’s economic growth is inclusive and far-reaching.

Inclusive Growth and Consumer Benefits

In his concluding remarks, the Minister stressed that equitable distribution of economic gains is essential. He insisted that the benefits of GST rate cuts must be fully passed on to consumers so that every citizen shares in the prosperity of India’s growth story. He expressed optimism that when India works together as a united family, inclusive growth will naturally follow.

Shri Goyal’s address reflected a vision of India as not only an economic powerhouse but also a role model for sustainability, self-reliance, and global cooperation. With unity, innovation, and determination, he said, India is on course to becoming a world leader in the 21st century.