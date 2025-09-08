Left Menu

Police Nab Six in Patna's Illegal Sand Mining Crackdown

Authorities in Patna arrested six individuals linked to illegal sand mining and extortion near the Sone river's Amnabad area. Belonging to the Anish Kumar gang, the suspects were captured with firearms and ammunition. A police-led operation, triggered by a tip-off, involved a strategic raid and pursuit by boat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive crackdown on illegal sand mining, police in Patna arrested six individuals associated with the Anish Kumar gang. The arrests took place in the Amnabad area, notorious for illicit mining activities.

Among the seized items were a .315 bore semi-automated rifle, a country-made pistol, and 49 live cartridges. The coordinated effort, led by Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh, followed a tip-off that led to the suspects' capture on the Sone river banks.

The arrested individuals are identified as Chotu Kumar, Biteshwar Kumar, Satyam Kumar, Aakash Kumar, Rohit Kumar, and Vikash Kumar. A manhunt continues for their associates, while a previous operation in the same area last month resulted in four arrests and the seizure of an AK-47.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

