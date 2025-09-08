Police Nab Six in Patna's Illegal Sand Mining Crackdown

In a decisive crackdown on illegal sand mining, police in Patna arrested six individuals associated with the Anish Kumar gang. The arrests took place in the Amnabad area, notorious for illicit mining activities.

Among the seized items were a .315 bore semi-automated rifle, a country-made pistol, and 49 live cartridges. The coordinated effort, led by Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh, followed a tip-off that led to the suspects' capture on the Sone river banks.

The arrested individuals are identified as Chotu Kumar, Biteshwar Kumar, Satyam Kumar, Aakash Kumar, Rohit Kumar, and Vikash Kumar. A manhunt continues for their associates, while a previous operation in the same area last month resulted in four arrests and the seizure of an AK-47.

(With inputs from agencies.)