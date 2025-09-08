Left Menu

EU's Political and Security Committee Eyes Strategic Boost with India

The European Union's Political and Security Committee is visiting India for strategic talks focused on enhancing the EU-India partnership, including a potential free trade deal. The visit, led by Ambassador Delphine Pronk, includes discussions on defence, security, and mutual cooperation ahead of an EU-India summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:54 IST
The European Union's Political and Security Committee, a key decision-making body, is scheduled for a significant five-day visit to India starting Wednesday. The mission, led by Ambassador Delphine Pronk, aims to invigorate bilateral relations, with a particular focus on concluding a long-pending free trade agreement.

During its first-ever visit to India, the committee will engage in strategic dialogues with high-ranking Indian officials, defence sector representatives, and think tanks. Key discussions will be centered on pressing issues such as counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and maritime security, aligning with both sides' strategic priorities.

This visit coincides with the 13th round of EU-India trade negotiations. As geopolitical dynamics shift globally, the EU-India partnership is viewed by both parties as crucial for prosperity and security, highlighting shared democratic values and economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

