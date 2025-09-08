EU's Political and Security Committee Eyes Strategic Boost with India

The European Union's Political and Security Committee, a key decision-making body, is scheduled for a significant five-day visit to India starting Wednesday. The mission, led by Ambassador Delphine Pronk, aims to invigorate bilateral relations, with a particular focus on concluding a long-pending free trade agreement.

During its first-ever visit to India, the committee will engage in strategic dialogues with high-ranking Indian officials, defence sector representatives, and think tanks. Key discussions will be centered on pressing issues such as counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and maritime security, aligning with both sides' strategic priorities.

This visit coincides with the 13th round of EU-India trade negotiations. As geopolitical dynamics shift globally, the EU-India partnership is viewed by both parties as crucial for prosperity and security, highlighting shared democratic values and economic interests.

