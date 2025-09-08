Left Menu

Daring Gold Heist at Red Fort: Mastermind and Accomplices Nabbed

The Delhi Police arrested three men for stealing gold 'kalash' from a Jain ceremony near the Red Fort, recovering items worth over Rs 1.5 crore. The main accused, Bhushan Verma, executed the theft during a religious event attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, exploiting security gaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:38 IST
Daring Gold Heist at Red Fort: Mastermind and Accomplices Nabbed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift crackdown, the Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals, including the main perpetrator, for their involvement in the theft of gold 'kalash' from a Jain ceremony near the Red Fort. The stolen items, valued at over Rs 1.5 crore, have been partially recovered, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The theft occurred on September 3 amidst the Daslakshan Mahaparv festival, which was ongoing from August 28 to September 9. The primary suspect, Bhushan Verma, managed to steal three gold urns adorned with precious stones during an event attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The investigation, carried out by the north district police and the Crime Branch, led to the arrest of Verma in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. His accomplices, Ankit and Gaurav, were later apprehended. The police utilized CCTV footage and mobile number tracking to resolve the case, highlighting security lapses at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shivam Dube Poised to Shine as All-rounder Ahead of T20 World Cup

Shivam Dube Poised to Shine as All-rounder Ahead of T20 World Cup

 United Arab Emirates
2
Rising Star Jagathishree Kumaresan Set for Global Racing Debut

Rising Star Jagathishree Kumaresan Set for Global Racing Debut

 India
3
Green Light for Barapullah Phase-3: A New Chapter in Delhi Connectivity

Green Light for Barapullah Phase-3: A New Chapter in Delhi Connectivity

 India
4
Jaishankar Calls for Critical Reforms Amidst Global Multilateral Failures

Jaishankar Calls for Critical Reforms Amidst Global Multilateral Failures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025