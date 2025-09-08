Daring Gold Heist at Red Fort: Mastermind and Accomplices Nabbed

In a swift crackdown, the Delhi Police have successfully apprehended three individuals, including the main perpetrator, for their involvement in the theft of gold 'kalash' from a Jain ceremony near the Red Fort. The stolen items, valued at over Rs 1.5 crore, have been partially recovered, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The theft occurred on September 3 amidst the Daslakshan Mahaparv festival, which was ongoing from August 28 to September 9. The primary suspect, Bhushan Verma, managed to steal three gold urns adorned with precious stones during an event attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The investigation, carried out by the north district police and the Crime Branch, led to the arrest of Verma in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. His accomplices, Ankit and Gaurav, were later apprehended. The police utilized CCTV footage and mobile number tracking to resolve the case, highlighting security lapses at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)