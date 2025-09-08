Left Menu

Philips Faces Criminal Probe Amid Global Device Recall

Paris prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into Philips over its 2021 recall of sleep apnea devices. The probe includes possible aggravated fraud charges after concerns emerged about health risks linked to the machines. The inquiry follows 104 complaints and extensive preliminary investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:50 IST
Philips Faces Criminal Probe Amid Global Device Recall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paris prosecutors announced they are investigating Philips over a massive recall of sleep apnea devices, examining potential charges like aggravated fraud and failing to report safety risks.

The 2021 recall involved about 15 million machines globally, spurred by fears that degrading foam in the devices could pose serious health threats, including cancer.

A Philips spokesperson clarified that the 2023 probe isn't new but is a continuation of previous inquiries related to the recall. Last year, Philips settled related U.S. litigation for $1.1 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shivam Dube Poised to Shine as All-rounder Ahead of T20 World Cup

Shivam Dube Poised to Shine as All-rounder Ahead of T20 World Cup

 United Arab Emirates
2
Rising Star Jagathishree Kumaresan Set for Global Racing Debut

Rising Star Jagathishree Kumaresan Set for Global Racing Debut

 India
3
Green Light for Barapullah Phase-3: A New Chapter in Delhi Connectivity

Green Light for Barapullah Phase-3: A New Chapter in Delhi Connectivity

 India
4
Jaishankar Calls for Critical Reforms Amidst Global Multilateral Failures

Jaishankar Calls for Critical Reforms Amidst Global Multilateral Failures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025