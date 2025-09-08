Philips Faces Criminal Probe Amid Global Device Recall

Paris prosecutors announced they are investigating Philips over a massive recall of sleep apnea devices, examining potential charges like aggravated fraud and failing to report safety risks.

The 2021 recall involved about 15 million machines globally, spurred by fears that degrading foam in the devices could pose serious health threats, including cancer.

A Philips spokesperson clarified that the 2023 probe isn't new but is a continuation of previous inquiries related to the recall. Last year, Philips settled related U.S. litigation for $1.1 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)