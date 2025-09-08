Philips Faces Criminal Probe Amid Global Device Recall
Paris prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into Philips over its 2021 recall of sleep apnea devices. The probe includes possible aggravated fraud charges after concerns emerged about health risks linked to the machines. The inquiry follows 104 complaints and extensive preliminary investigations.
Paris prosecutors announced they are investigating Philips over a massive recall of sleep apnea devices, examining potential charges like aggravated fraud and failing to report safety risks.
The 2021 recall involved about 15 million machines globally, spurred by fears that degrading foam in the devices could pose serious health threats, including cancer.
A Philips spokesperson clarified that the 2023 probe isn't new but is a continuation of previous inquiries related to the recall. Last year, Philips settled related U.S. litigation for $1.1 billion.
