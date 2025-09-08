Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Extends Aid to Flood-Hit Neighbors

The Uttar Pradesh government has pledged financial assistance and relief materials to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab following severe floods and landslides. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of solidarity in crisis management and promised continued support to affected regions and residents.

Updated: 08-09-2025 20:23 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government announced Rs 5 crore each in aid to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as both states grapple with the aftermath of torrential rains and flash floods. In addition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dispatched 48 trucks packed with relief materials destined for these states and Punjab.

During a program, Adityanath reiterated the state's commitment to stand with disaster-stricken states, highlighting incidents of cloudbursts in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The relief efforts are supported by ministers Kunwar Brijesh Singh and Jaswant Saini, who will personally deliver assistance.

Adityanath pointed out that Uttar Pradesh faces its own challenges, such as flooding, but proactive measures have helped mitigate its impact. An ongoing survey will assess agricultural damage within the state, ensuring compensation for affected farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

