Supreme Court Temporarily Backs Trump in FTC Commissioner Dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily allowed Donald Trump to keep a Democratic FTC commissioner from her post, pausing a judicial order that required her reinstatement. The stay, issued by Chief Justice John Roberts, grants more time to consider the dismissal request against Rebecca Slaughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:35 IST
In a significant development, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday acted to temporarily grant former President Donald Trump's request to bar a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission from resuming her duties. This decision halts a prior judicial order that had mandated the return of Rebecca Slaughter to her position.

The court's intervention, termed an administrative stay, provides the justices with additional time to deliberate on Trump's formal appeal. The appeal seeks to remove Slaughter from the FTC, a consumer protection body that plays a vital role in enforcing antitrust laws, before her term officially ends.

This decision was endorsed by Chief Justice John Roberts, entrusted with handling emergency applications arising from the nation's capital, Washington, D.C. As the situation unfolds, attention remains focused on the implications for the functioning of the FTC.

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

