Nepal in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Social Media Ban

Nepal witnessed significant unrest as the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms led to widespread protests. The ban, intended to regulate these sites, sparked fears of censorship among the public, resulting in demonstrations that turned violent.

In the capital Kathmandu and other regions, police actions in dispersing protesters resulted in 19 deaths and injuries to more than 300 individuals. In response, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's administration faced intense criticism, leading to the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

The move has drawn widespread criticism from journalists and technology advocates, who assert the ban could impede free speech and digital progress. With curfews imposed and tensions rising, the government faces mounting pressure to address public concerns and seek alternative regulatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)