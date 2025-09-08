Nepal in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Social Media Ban
In Nepal, widespread protests erupted after the government banned 26 social media sites. Police actions led to the death of 19 and injuries to over 300 people. The ban was intended to regulate platforms, sparking fears of censorship. The unrest highlighted tensions between the government's policies and the public's demand for free speech.
Country:
- Nepal
Nepal witnessed significant unrest as the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms led to widespread protests. The ban, intended to regulate these sites, sparked fears of censorship among the public, resulting in demonstrations that turned violent.
In the capital Kathmandu and other regions, police actions in dispersing protesters resulted in 19 deaths and injuries to more than 300 individuals. In response, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's administration faced intense criticism, leading to the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.
The move has drawn widespread criticism from journalists and technology advocates, who assert the ban could impede free speech and digital progress. With curfews imposed and tensions rising, the government faces mounting pressure to address public concerns and seek alternative regulatory measures.
