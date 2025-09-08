Left Menu

Nepal in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Social Media Ban

In Nepal, widespread protests erupted after the government banned 26 social media sites. Police actions led to the death of 19 and injuries to over 300 people. The ban was intended to regulate platforms, sparking fears of censorship. The unrest highlighted tensions between the government's policies and the public's demand for free speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:49 IST
Nepal in Turmoil: Protests Erupt Over Social Media Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal witnessed significant unrest as the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms led to widespread protests. The ban, intended to regulate these sites, sparked fears of censorship among the public, resulting in demonstrations that turned violent.

In the capital Kathmandu and other regions, police actions in dispersing protesters resulted in 19 deaths and injuries to more than 300 individuals. In response, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's administration faced intense criticism, leading to the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

The move has drawn widespread criticism from journalists and technology advocates, who assert the ban could impede free speech and digital progress. With curfews imposed and tensions rising, the government faces mounting pressure to address public concerns and seek alternative regulatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revanth Reddy's Vision: Transforming Hyderabad with Godavari Water Projects

Revanth Reddy's Vision: Transforming Hyderabad with Godavari Water Projects

 India
2
Eurozone Bond Yields Hit Low Amid Soft U.S. Data and Political Uncertainty

Eurozone Bond Yields Hit Low Amid Soft U.S. Data and Political Uncertainty

 Global
3
Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as JLP Sees Reduced Majority

Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as JLP Sees Reduced Majority

 Jamaica
4
Global Refugee Crisis: Rights Under Siege

Global Refugee Crisis: Rights Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025