Swift Justice: Banda Court's Landmark Verdict in POCSO Case

A POCSO court in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, has sentenced a 24-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl. The judgment, delivered within 100 days, includes a Rs 65,000 fine. The victim was abducted, assaulted, and left to die, leading to a landmark decision in just 58 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, a special POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district sentenced a 24-year-old man to death for the grievous crime of raping a three-year-old girl, who later succumbed to her injuries. The court's swift action has been lauded, with the judgment delivered within 100 days of this harrowing incident.

According to officials, the offender has also been fined Rs 65,000. Government counsel Vijay Bahadur Singh Parihar mentioned that Special Judge Pradeep Kumar Mishra ruled after hearing arguments from both sides, marking an expedited judicial process rarely seen in such cases.

On June 3, the minor was reportedly abducted from the Chilla police station area, sexually assaulted, and left critically injured in a forest. Tragically, the young victim passed away during treatment. The prosecution's presentation of 11 witnesses greatly aided the expedited verdict, pronounced on the 58th day of the case.

