Karnataka High Court Lifts Stay on SIT in Land-Grab Case Involving Union Minister

The Karnataka High Court stayed an interim order that halted the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the summons to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy in a land-grab case. The state argues that the initial ruling misinterpreted the legal statutes, prompting the Court's ongoing review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has overturned a previous suspension order regarding the formation of a Special Investigation Team and the summons issued to Union Minister for Heavy Industries, H D Kumaraswamy, in a high-profile land-grabbing case.

The initial ruling was challenged by the state government, which argued that it was based on a legal misinterpretation. Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi noted the tehsildar's authority to summon individuals and collect evidence during such inquiries.

The court has slated further proceedings for November 26, as debates continue over the legal nuances involved, specifically Section 195 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and the legitimacy of the actions taken by the SIT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

